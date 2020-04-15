Legislature petitions court over budget dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to weigh in on a dispute with the governor over the state budget.

House Speaker of the House Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat filed a petition with the high court asking them to order the Board of Equalization to meet and declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of Stitt’s budget priorities to upgrade the state’s computer systems.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.