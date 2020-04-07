LeFlore County weather 4–7-2020

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday in LeFlore County with a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The high will be 82 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:56 a.m. with sunset at 7:44 p.m.

