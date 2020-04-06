LeFlore County weather 4-6-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-6-2020

Cloudy and warm Monday with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 62 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. with sunset at 7:43 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather 12-31-18
LeFlore County weather 3-18-2020
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather 1-2-19
LeFlore County weather
Clear skies and cool for Friday in LeFlore County
Thunderstorms expected for Tuesday
Clear skies and nice for Wednesday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar