LeFlore County weather 4-3-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-3-2020

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 60 degrees with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:01 a.m. with sunset at 7:41 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Warm day forecast for Friday
LeFlore County weather forecast
Cool front moves in LeFlore County on Saturday
Cooler temperatures continue on Monday
Another warm day for Thursday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather forecast
Cloudy with a chance of rain Wednesday
LeFlore County weather forecast

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar