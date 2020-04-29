LeFlore County weather 4-29-2020

A nice day for Wednesday as a cool front arrived after Tuesday night’s storms departed. The high will be 69 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

A river flood warning is in effect until Thursday at 9:49 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:29 a.m. with sunset at 8:02 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.