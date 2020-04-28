LeFlore County weather 4-28-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-28-2020

Mostly cloudy skies early Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Some storms may be severe.

The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m. with sunset at 8:01 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather 12-30-18
Partly cloudy and warm Thursday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 1-2-19
LeFlore County weather forecast
Calendar of events for 1-2-19
Cooler temperatures forecast for Friday
Cooler temperatures continue in LeFlore County
Mostly clear skies and nice on Sunday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar