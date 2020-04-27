LeFlore County weather 4-27-2020

Partly cloudy skies for Monday with a slight chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:31 a.m. with sunset at 8:01 p.m.

