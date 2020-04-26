LeFlore County weather 4-26-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-26-2020

Mostly clear skies for Sunday in LeFlore County with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. with sunset at 7:59 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather
Cooler temperatures coming to LeFlore County
Read More
LeFlore County weather 4-16-2020
Another nice day forecast for Thursday in LeFlore County
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather 3-11-2020
Cloudy with a slight chance of rain for Tuesday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar