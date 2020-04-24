LeFlore County weather 4-24-2020

Light rain for Friday morning in LeFlore County with heavy rains developing in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe.
The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m. with sunset at 7:58 p.m.
