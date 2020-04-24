LeFlore County weather 4-24-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-24-2020

Light rain for Friday morning in LeFlore County with heavy rains developing in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe.

The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m. with sunset at 7:58 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather forecast
Cold temperatures remain in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 11-23-18
Heat is on for LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather forecast
Rain likely early on Wednesday in LeFlore County
Another nice day forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar