LeFlore County weather 4-24-2020

Light rain for Friday morning in LeFlore County with heavy rains developing in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe.

The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m. with sunset at 7:58 p.m.

