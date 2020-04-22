LeFlore County weather 4-22-2020

Showers and thunderstorms expected for Wednesday in LeFlore County. Thunderstorms could be strong and severe during the afternoon, including large hail and strong winds.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m. with sunset at 7:56 p.m.

