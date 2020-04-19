LeFlore County weather 4-19-2020

Thunderstorms are expected to return to LeFlore County Sunday. There is an 80 percent chance of rain.

The high will be 70 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m. with sunset at 7:53 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the month on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE.

