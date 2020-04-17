LeFlore County weather 4-17-2020

Home 2020 April LeFlore County weather 4-17-2020

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 57 degrees with a low of 38 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m. with sunset at 7:52 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather forecast
Near-record highs forecast for Thursday
LeFlore County weather forecast
Light snow forecast for Wednesday morning
LeFlore County weather 1-3-19
Cooler temperatures expected for LeFlore County
Cooler temperatures are back for Friday
Mostly clear skies and warm for Saturday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar