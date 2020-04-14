LeFlore County weather 4-14-2020

More rain expected for Tuesday morning with cold temperatures continuing in LeFlore County.

The high will be 53 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

A river flood warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama.

Sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. with sunset at 7:50 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.