LeFlore County weather 4-14-2020

More rain expected for Tuesday morning with cold temperatures continuing in LeFlore County.
The high will be 53 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.
A river flood warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama.
Sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. with sunset at 7:50 p.m.
Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.