LeFlore County weather 4-14-2020

More rain expected for Tuesday morning with cold temperatures continuing in LeFlore County.

The high will be 53 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

A river flood warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama.

Sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. with sunset at 7:50 p.m.

