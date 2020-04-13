LeFlore County weather 4-13-2020

Partly cloudy skies, cool temperatures and strong winds are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County.
After the rain this weekend, a river flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River through Wednesday morning.
The high will be 52 degrees with a low of 37 degrees. Wind gusts up to 21 mph are expected, making the temperatures feel cooler.
Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. with sunset at 7:49 p.m.
