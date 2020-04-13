LeFlore County weather 4-13-2020

Partly cloudy skies, cool temperatures and strong winds are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County.

After the rain this weekend, a river flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River through Wednesday morning.

The high will be 52 degrees with a low of 37 degrees. Wind gusts up to 21 mph are expected, making the temperatures feel cooler.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. with sunset at 7:49 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.