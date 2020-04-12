LeFlore County weather 4-12-2020

Thunderstorms with up to one or two inches of rain are expected for Sunday in LeFlore County.

As a cold front makes its way into the area, temperatures are expected to drop from a high of 73 degrees to a low of 35 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m. with sunset at 7:48 p.m.

