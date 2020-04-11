LeFlore County weather 4-11-2020

Rain early on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms likely later in the day in LeFlore County. The high will be 68 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m. with sunset at 7:47 p.m.

