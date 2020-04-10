LeFlore County weather 4-10-2020

One more nice spring day Friday before rains return for the weekend. Clear skies with a high of 65 degrees and a low of 46 degrees are forecast for Friday.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m. with sunset at 7:47 p.m.

