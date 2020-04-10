LeFlore County weather 4-10-2020

One more nice spring day Friday before rains return for the weekend. Clear skies with a high of 65 degrees and a low of 46 degrees are forecast for Friday.
Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m. with sunset at 7:47 p.m.
See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.