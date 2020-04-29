Ledger to publish senior salute

The Heavener Ledger will publish a senior salute special section in our newspaper on May 21.

The deadline is May 8 to submit bios, pictures and advertisements. This is a great way for parents or grandparents to congratulate your graduate.

All county seniors are encouraged to fill out the attached bio and submit it and your senior picture to Karen Toney by email at [email protected].

Anybody interested in purchasing an advertisement can call Lisa Bryan at (580) 254-1578 or by email at [email protected] If you have questions or need more information, call (918) 653-2425.

senior bios