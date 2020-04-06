Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline class

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness: He’s now, officially, a Hall of Famer.

And he’s got plenty of elite company in the 2020 class, one that may be as glitzy as any.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“An amazing class,” Duncan said.

They all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Others had to wait a bit longer for the good news: Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich finally got his call, as did longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.