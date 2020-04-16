Kiger wants DHS to properly fund daycares

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Lundy Kiger (R-Poteau) called on the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to relax some of the rules and regulations stemming from the federal government for Oklahoma daycares and to properly fund the child-care centers.

Kiger expressed appreciation for the dedication of daycare operators and the members of DHS who love and care for each child being served, but he also expressed frustration for many of the rules and regulations stemming from the federal government that have now become obstacles to many daycare owners.w

Kiger was joined in his opinions by State Rep. Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula).

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.