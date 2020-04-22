Kiger: Rural hospitals need more

POTEAU – State Rep. Lundy Kiger (R-Poteau) called on Gov. Stitt to do more for rural hospitals after suspending many of their services in response to COVID-19.

“Over the past several years, the number of rural hospitals in Oklahoma closing continues to grow in alarming numbers,” Kiger said. “We appreciate the governor recognizing the fact that closing elective surgeries reduced hospital revenues approximately 80 percent, which no business can afford. The cost of these services just to try and keep the doors open at the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (EOMC) in LeFlore County resulted in a temporary reduction of hospital staff by more than 50 people between the surgical department, OB and clinic staff. In comparison to many rural hospitals that are now broke or about to close their doors, the administration at EOMC led by CEO Bob Carter has taken many important steps in preparing for a downturn because this is the way of life for most rural hospitals.”

