If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge?

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block.

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. The cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament cost schools $375 million and more losses are expected, especially if football season is disrupted in the fall.

In tough times, athletic administrators often drop sports programs to save money. In the past few weeks, Old Dominion said it will drop wrestling and Cincinnati will no longer have men’s soccer. Warnings of tough times ahead have come from all over college athletics, even some of the wealthiest Power Five schools.

“To say it’s not going to have any economic impact — that, I would say, would be grossly naïve,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, who oversees a program that had $148 million in operating revenue in 2017-18 and boasts of 20 straight years of balanced budgets.

