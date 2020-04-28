Hurricane-force winds, hail likely

2020 April

NORMAN (AP) — Massive hail, hurricane-force winds and a few tornadoes were possible Tuesday in parts of the Southern Plains, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman said widespread severe thunderstorms were expected in parts of eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas and far western Arkansas.

Along with the tornado risk, forecasters warned that baseball-sized hail and wind gusts of 65 mph (105 kph) or greater were possible.

Tulsa and Fort Smith, Arkansas, were among the cities at greatest risk of severe weather Tuesday, forecasters said.

