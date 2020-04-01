HUA, Council meeting canceled

The scheduled Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meeting Thursday has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only one meeting was scheduled for the month due to the emergency proclamation that was signed last week.

