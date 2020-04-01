HUA, Council meeting canceled

The scheduled Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meeting Thursday has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only one meeting was scheduled for the month due to the emergency proclamation that was signed last week.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.