High unemployment claims trend continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – The number of initial Unemployment Insurance claims dipped slightly from the previous week as COVID-19 related closures and the energy crisis continue to take a toll on Oklahoma’s workforce.

For the week ending April 11, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 48,977, a decrease of 11,557 from the previous record-setting adjusted week high of 60,534, revised up from the initially reported total of 47,744.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,615,000. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the country was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, up 3.1 percent and the highest seasonally adjusted rate since the previous high of 7.0 percent in May 1975.

