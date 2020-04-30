Heavener soccer players honored
Three Heavener soccer players were named all-state this week.
For the girls, senior Jessica Moreno was selected. Heavener boys senior Michael Gomez and senior Mario Diaz were also named to the team.
Here are the other selections:
Girls
All-district
Jessica Moreno, senior
Jayda Janway, senior
Destiny Sanchez, senior
Laura Luna, junior
Honorable mention all-district
Miriam Martinez, senior
Sandra Castillo, junior
Perla Martinez, junior
Aurora Martinez, freshman
Boys
All-state honorable mention
Francisco Hernandez, senior
Mauricio Gavina, senior
All-district
Noe Alvarado, senior
Michael Gomez, senior
Francisco Hernandez, senior
Mario Diaz, senior
All-district honorable mention
Maurcio Gavina, senior
Daniel Vasquez, senior
Jose Ramirez, junior
Chris Garcia, sophomore
