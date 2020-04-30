Heavener soccer players honored

Heavener soccer players honored

Three Heavener soccer players were named all-state this week.

For the girls, senior Jessica Moreno was selected. Heavener boys senior Michael Gomez and senior Mario Diaz were also named to the team.

Here are the other selections:

Girls

All-district

Jessica Moreno, senior

Jayda Janway, senior

Destiny Sanchez, senior

Laura Luna, junior

Honorable mention all-district

Miriam Martinez, senior

Sandra Castillo, junior

Perla Martinez, junior

Aurora Martinez, freshman

Boys

All-state honorable mention

Francisco Hernandez, senior

Mauricio Gavina, senior

All-district

Noe Alvarado, senior

Michael Gomez, senior

Francisco Hernandez, senior

Mario Diaz, senior

All-district honorable mention

Maurcio Gavina, senior

Daniel Vasquez, senior

Jose Ramirez, junior

Chris Garcia, sophomore

