Heavener School Board agenda 4-13-2020

The Heavener School Board is scheduled to meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Education Center.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Public hearing to allow tribal officials and parents of Indian children to discuss the school’s Title VI-Indian Education program, to make recommendations concerning the needs of their children, the LEA’s educational program and the degree of parental participation allowed.
- Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda:
a. Agenda for April 13 regular board meeting.
b. Minutes for March 9 regular board meeting and March 25 special board meeting.
c. Activity fund financial report for March.
d. Activity fund fundraisers as submitted by sponsors.
e. General, building, LCSEC encumbrances.
f. General, building, LCSEC warrants.
g. lTreasurer’s financial reports.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Career Tech to allow high school students enrolled to take mathematics, science and computer technology taught by an appropriately certified instructor, to be transcripted for high school graduation, to meet the college preparatory/work ready and core curriculum requirements, and to meet the admission requirements at Oklahoma colleges and universities.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following personnel: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1): Administrative staff for 2020-2021 – Mildred D. Cox, elementary principal; Joseph Westfall, middle school principal; Robert Craig, high school principal; Janie Hairrell, federal/state programs’ director; Dianna K. Williams, part-time LCSEC director; Jim Roll, athletic director; Joe Heavener, plant operations manager/custodian manager; Melissa Hamner, director of food service.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove the following administrative staff for 2020-2021: Mildred D. Cox, elementary principal; Joseph Westfall, middle school principal; Robert Craig, high school principal; Janie Hairrell, federal/state programs’ director; Dianna K. Williams, part-time LCSEC director; Jim Roll, athletic director; Joe Heavener, plant operations manager/custodian manager; Melissa Hamner, director of food service.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
