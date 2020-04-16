Heavener man dies in accident

A Heavener man died Thursday morning when a pavement roller ran over him.

Jace Hamner, 19, was working for JoB Construction and operating an Ingersoll Rand pavement roller when he noticed diesel on the front tires and got out to remove the asphalt.

The pavement roller was still running. Hamner either tripped or stumbled and was ran over by the equipment.

The accident happened shortly before 11 on Reichert-Summerfield Road, three miles southwest of Heavener.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Fernando Cardenas, assisted by Trooper Wes Odom and Lt. Ron Shatsar, also with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, LeFlore County EMS, Hodgen Fire Department and the Heavener Fire Department.

