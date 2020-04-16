Heavener kindergartners can pick up cap, gown

The Heavener kindergarten classes can pick up their cap and gown April 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Drury will be in front of the main elementary building, Mrs. Culwell in front of the main gym, and Ms. Kelli will be at the high school parking lot. Each child is encouraged to put their cap and gown on and step out of the car so the teacher may take a picture. Parents are encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines.

