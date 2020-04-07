Heavener announces new trash guidelines

Heavener city manager Cody Smith announced new guidelines concerning household trash services.

He said with the many unknowns on COVID-19, this can help the community.

Smith said trash pickup does not begin before 7 a.m. and trash should not be taken to the curbside before that time. He also said trash should be in a covered container no larger than 45 gallons.

All trash should be in a trash bag sealed or tied for pickup. Smith said trash cans or receptacles should not be left near the curb. They should be taken back to the storage area.

Trash cans should be disinfected or washed when possible. Customers are reminded not to use 55-gallon barrels or wire cages and trash services are for household trash only.

Smith said the transfer station for trash is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The transfer station is open for LeFlore County citizens to utilize for additional household or other trash that needs to be dumped. Also, residents must haul their own trash to the facility.

Smith said if residents adhered to these guidelines, it would help the city’s effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.