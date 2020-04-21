Health officials cite 3 more deaths to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported three more deaths on Monday and about 80 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus had reached 2,680 with 143 deaths.

The three newly reported deaths include two Cleveland County men older than 64 and a Caddo County man in the 50-64 age group.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week more than one-third of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths were residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

