Gundy apologizes for COVID-19 comments

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized Saturday for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call Tuesday and said he hoped to have the team return to its facilities May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.

