Governor signs two bills for funding

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed two bills taking funds from Oklahoma’s Rainy Day fund to offset a $416 million budget hole blamed largely on an economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

The bills will fully fund state government through April, Stitt said, but not through the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

The governor took no action on a third bill that would provide more than $3.2 million. Stitt objected to the measure because it didn’t protect the state’s new digital transformation office from cuts.

Comments (1)

  1. Frankie Rice :
    reply

    Lord Heal our Country

    The streets are almost empty.
    America’s under siege.
    We’re fighting an unseen enemy,
    One like we have never seen.
    Hospitals are overflowing;
    Patients are dying alone.
    Health workers are in a war zone;
    Dedication makes them trod on.

    A pandemic is sweeping the nation;
    Our land is flooded with tears.
    Reality on news reports
    Blends truth into our fears.
    School hallways now are silent.
    Many people remain “in-place”
    Empty church pews long to listen
    To the sound of “Amazing Grace.”

    Unemployment is rising;
    Many parents pace the floors.
    Business is at a standstill.
    Many stores have closed their doors.
    Masks are replacing smiles
    Throughout our beloved land.
    Lord, the fate of our country
    Lies trembling in Your Hands.

    Our country is in trouble.
    The death toll’s rising every day
    Lord, calm the storm that’s raging
    Throughout our world today.
    Replace our fears with faith;
    Light our paths on each dark day.
    With heavy hearts, we kneel and pray,
    “Lord, please heal our country today.”

    by
    Frankie (Phillips) Rice
    1961 Heavener High School Graduate
    April 4, 2020

