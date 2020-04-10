Governor signs two bills for funding

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed two bills taking funds from Oklahoma’s Rainy Day fund to offset a $416 million budget hole blamed largely on an economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

The bills will fully fund state government through April, Stitt said, but not through the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

The governor took no action on a third bill that would provide more than $3.2 million. Stitt objected to the measure because it didn’t protect the state’s new digital transformation office from cuts.

