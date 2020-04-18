Governor sets election for Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday set a June 30 election date for voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid health coverage to more Oklahomans.

Stitt issued a proclamation to place State Question 802 on the June 30 primary election ballot. Supporters of expanding Medicaid gathered a record number of signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.

