Governor announces reopening plans

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some businesses that were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen this week and others can reopen within 10 days, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday.

The governor’s plan was met with immediate resistance from the Oklahoma State Medical Association and Democrats in the state House of Representatives.

Stitt’s plan begins Friday, when barbershops, hair and nail salons, pet groomers and spas can reopen. The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.