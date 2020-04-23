Governor announces reopening plans

Home 2020 April Governor announces reopening plans

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some businesses that were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen this week and others can reopen within 10 days, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday.

The governor’s plan was met with immediate resistance from the Oklahoma State Medical Association and Democrats in the state House of Representatives.

Stitt’s plan begins Friday, when barbershops, hair and nail salons, pet groomers and spas can reopen. The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Stitt again calls for more virus testing
Oklahoma schools closed as infections rise
New virus hot spots sprout
Despite lockdowns cases keep rising
Gundy apologizes for COVID-19 comments
US, UK brace for soaring death tolls
Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed
Senate passes massive coronavirus aid plan

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar