Funeral services set for Tommy Wagner

PANAMA – Funeral service for Tommy C. Wagner, 73 of Panama, is Thursday at 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Church in Panama.

Burial will follow at United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born March 31, 1947 in Spiro, to Thelma Dean (Cusick) Wagner and Carl Edward Wagner and passed away April 20, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Wagner, of the home; daughters Angela Matthews and husband Paul of Spiro, and Tammy Darneal and husband Jamie of Panama; son Scott Wagner and wife Jamie of Poteau; sister, Judy Beshers, of Spiro; and seven grandchildren.

