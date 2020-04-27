Funeral service set for Miracle Stanley

Funeral service for Miracle Faith Stanley, 29 of Spiro, is Tuesday at Lighthouse at the Crossroads Church in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born June 12, 1990 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Molly (Ward) Stanley and Timothy Rodell Stanley and passed away April 21, 2020 in Oklahoma City.

Survivors include her parents, Molly and Rodell Stanley; sister, Starr Stanley; and brothers Timothy Stanley and Ezzie Ray Stanley.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Connie and Tom Stanley, Myrtle and Johnny Harrison, and Tillie Cooper.

