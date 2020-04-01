Filing period starts April 8

Home 2020 April Filing period starts April 8

POTEAU – The statewide candidate filing period begins April 8 at 8 a.m., said Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board.

Filing is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-10. The deadline for filing is April 10 at 5 p.m.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of State election board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the secretary of the County Election Board.

Steele said the following county offices will be filled this year: county commissioner, district 2; county clerk; county court clerk; and county sheriff.

For more information, call (918) 647-3701 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Buttigieg-Warren clash spills into debate
Biden, Sanders to debate again
Absentee voters urged to apply
Early voting started Thursday
Time to request absentee ballots
Sanders faces brunt of the attacks at debate
Biden, Sanders tackle pandemic
Billionaires with eye on White House to visit key states

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar