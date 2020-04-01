Filing period starts April 8

POTEAU – The statewide candidate filing period begins April 8 at 8 a.m., said Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board.

Filing is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-10. The deadline for filing is April 10 at 5 p.m.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of State election board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the secretary of the County Election Board.

Steele said the following county offices will be filled this year: county commissioner, district 2; county clerk; county court clerk; and county sheriff.

For more information, call (918) 647-3701 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

