EOMC to suspend surgery, OB

POTEAU – Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center will suspend operation of its Surgery and OB departments effective April 10 at 5 p.m.

This is being done in response to a sharp decline in business due to the COVID 19 pandemic, which resulted in citizens being instructed to self-quarantine, and hospitals being ordered to suspend elective surgeries and minor medical procedures along with the majority of other outpatient services. The governor’s executive order was extended to April 30 Thursday.

Given that EOMC has experienced an 80 percent decrease in outpatient volume in the last three weeks, it is financially impossible to sustain the services mentioned above and still provide quality care to the citizens of LeFlore County. Leaders at EOMC have been working closely with the Governing Board and financial advisors over the last two weeks before coming to this decision.

All other services such as the Emergency Department, Inpatient Unit, Skilled Nursing Unit, Radiology, Lab, Physical Therapy, Infusion Clinic and physician clinics will remain open and ready to care for patient needs.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.