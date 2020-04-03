Enrollment opens at CASC

POTEAU – Due to current issues regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Carl Albert State College has closed its campuses to the general public.

Due to the campus being closed, CASC has made changes to the enrollment process that will apply until further notice.

Enrollment for the summer and fall semesters at Carl Albert State College opens this week.

The office of enrollment management announced the dates of enrollment as well as the process to enroll in courses for the upcoming terms.

The summer term begins May 26 and the last day to add a class is May 28. The fall semester begins Aug. 12, and the last day to add a class is Aug. 25.

