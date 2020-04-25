Eagles draft Hurts in second round

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

After giving Carson Wentz a playmaker, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted his backup.

The Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night, a stunning move for a team with more pressing needs.

Then they took Davion Taylor, a hybrid safety-linebacker from Colorado, in the third round with the 103rd overall pick.

Philadelphia hoped it filled a big void in the first round, taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick. But the team passed on other receivers and defensive players to add Hurts at No. 53.

