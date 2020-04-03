DPS stops in-person services

Beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, the Department of Public Safety is moving to a model that will eliminate face-to-face in-office interactions with the public, until further notice.

As COVID-19 continues to have an impact on our communities, the department is utilizing many different methods to protect its employees and the public and do its part to slow the spread of the virus.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.