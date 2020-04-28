Death notice for William McClain

POTEAU – William James McClain, 80, of Poteau, was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Talihina to William F. and Wynona L. (Hamilton) McClain, and passed away April 26, 2020 in Poteau.

Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are his wife of 57 years, Kathryn McClain; son, Merrill J. McClain; brother, Robert McClain; and sisters Irene Pitts, Linda McClain, Sandra Qualls and Lorraine Hensley.

He was preceded in death by sisters Ellen Cole, Dorothy Hobbs and June Morgan; and brothers Daniel McClain and Robert McClain.

