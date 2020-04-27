Death notice for Robert Pollock

BOKOSHE — Robert William Pollock, 77, passed away on April 26, 2020 and was born June 20, 1942 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Charley and Sue Ella (Morton) Pollock.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was a veteran of the United State Army and served three years in Vietnam.

Surviving family members are his wife of 52 years, Hazel (McMurtry) Pollock, of the home; daughter Dixie and husband Dannie Culwell of McCurtain; son, Robert (Rob) William Pollock Jr., of McAlester; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, Charley Pollock Jr., of Hydro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Stella (Madewell) Pollock.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.