Death notice for Rebecca Traw

ARKOMA – Rebecca Traw was born Sept. 1, 1959 in Poteau to Vester and Hazel (Cogburn) Naylor and passed away April 9, 2020 in Arkoma.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her daughter Christina Guilbeau and husband Steve of Poteau; son Randy Traw and wife Shiney of Cameron; sister Donna Lindgren and husband John of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brothers Tim Naylor and wife Angel of Cameron, Joe Cooper of Wilburton, and Mike Cooper and wife Beth of Great Falls, Montana; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Naylor; father, Vester Naylor; and brothers Butch Cooper, Phillip Cooper, Curtiss (Scooter) Naylor and Billy Cleon Naylor.

