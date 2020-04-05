Death notice for Luther Lovell

BOKOSHE – Luther B. Lovell, 77, of Bokoshe, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Bokoshe and was born Jan. 16, 1943 in McCurtain to Robert Lee and Rosie Bell (Fout) Lovell.

Services were April 1 at Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann (Spears) Lovell; daughter Rose Young and husband Wes of Pocola; sons James Lovell and wife Annie, and Dennis Lovell and wife Melissa of Bokoshe; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Darrell Lovell Sr.; grandsons Drew Lovell, Jacob Hall and Bentley Fields; brothers, Charles, Odell and Sam; and sisters, Martha Fay Haslip, Wrenetta Kroth, Freda Purhman and Betty Tackett.

