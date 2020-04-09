Death notice for Lena Brake

Lena Brake, 92, was born Jan. 22, 1928 in Germany and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
Surviving family members are daughter Dolores Brake Wilburn and husband Lance of Jenks; son Brian Brake and wife Karen of Pocola; her brother, Hansi Schnaus, of Germany; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Betty Schnaus; her brothers Willie and Walter Schnaus of Germany; daughter, Sandra Brake; sons, Billy Brake and Charlie Brake; and husband, Charles Brake.
