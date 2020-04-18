Death notice for Keith Bain

Keith Gerald Bain, 60, was born on Jan. 30, 1978 to Brenda Swait and Gerald Bain in Fort. Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are his son, Keith Isaiah; daughter, Shetasia Powell; wife, Vonetta; daughter, Vallon; sons Tyler and Zion; mother, Brenda Swait, of Midwest City; father, Gerald Bain, of Hollywood, Florida; brothers Jamaal and Sean Bain Swait of Midwest City; sister, LaTorie D. Angel Bain Swait and Chad of Houston, Texas; and sister, Jewell Bain, of Tulsa.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Elisah; and his grandmothers Helen Swait and Jewell Bain.

Viewing is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

