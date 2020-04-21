Death notice for Karen Hall

POTEAU – Karen Sue Hall, 71, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Poteau and was born Feb. 12, 1949 in Poteau to James A. and Gladys (Gee) Skinner.

She was a registered nurse.

Surviving family members are her sons Jason L. Bandy and wife Kelie, and Jeremy Oakes, all of Poteau; brother Jim Skinner and wife Nell of Westville, and Buel Dean Richmond II of Howe; grandchildren; and her mother, Gladys Byous.

She was preceded in death by her father; stepmother, Elaine Skinner; granddaughter, Kinna Bandy; and brother, Joe Bill Skinner.

