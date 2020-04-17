Death notice for Evora McKesson

Evora (Bell) McKesson was born Oct. 15, 1944 in Fort Coffee to Ollie Bell and Annie B (Phillips) Williams.

Memorial Services is Saturday at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live. If you would like to be a part contact

Meloni McKesson (479) 763-5472 or MeOchea Pittman (479) 462-9963.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral home in Spiro.

She had five sisters and three brothers on her mother’s side of her family: and five sisters and one brother on her father’s side.

She married Mearilon Odell McKesson on July, 1963, and to this union they had three children Mearilon Gabby McKesson II, Exodus McKesson, and Meloni (Eric Avanya) McKesson; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Esther Lee Griffith; brothers Clarence Chambers and Leanord Bell; a foster daughter, Priscilla Regina Holmes; sisters Trucella Jefferies, Sedalia Youngblood, La Vera Bell, Leonard Ball and Clara Bell.

There will be a private viewing for family and close friends Friday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.